Bay Area mansion breaks record, asking more than $26 million

(NewsNation) ⁠— A property in the Bay Area just listed for over $26 million, hitting a new record for the city of Menlo Park.

1340 Arbor, Menlo Park is nestled between Stanford University and Atherton, the most expensive zip code in the U.S.

The entire property is comprised of two separate parcels and each can be sold separately. When combined, it’s Menlo Park’s “largest residential lot” at just over two acres, according to the listing.

Today Menlo Park’s Sand Hill Road is considered the financial capital of Silicon Valley attracting the leading venture capital firms and private equity, according to Compass agent Terri Tiffany. Meta is also based in Menlo Park.

“As the number one agent in Menlo park year after year, we have seen housing prices rise significantly over the past few years in Menlo park. The highest sales price to date in Menlo park was a home where I was involved in the development and sold at 1394 San Mateo drive that is currently on the market again (18 months later) for $17,499,000 and there is significant interest. 1340 and 1320 Arbor offers an incredible opportunity with an Atherton feel, just two blocks to downtown with the ultimate in seclusion and surrounded by estate homes,” Compass agent Judy Citron said.

