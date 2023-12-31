Beavers released into California for first time in decades

One of the three yearling beaver kits casually floats in front of attendees while awaiting the rest of the family group to join him in exploring their new home in Plumas County, California on October 18, 2023. (CDFW Photo/Travis VanZant)

(NewsNation) — For the first time in 75 years, beavers have been reintroduced to their native state habitat.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) released seven beavers into Plumas County, a location also known as the tribal community of Tásmam Koyóm.

The reintroduced rodents join a lone resident beaver in the valley.

Conservation officials hope the move will reestablish a breeding population that can sustain itself in a natural habitat.

Following the tribal blessing, the family group is released into the waters of Tásmam Koyóm in Plumas County, California on October 18, 2023. Opening the beaver kennels, from L-R, are: CNRA Secretary Wade Crowfoot, CDFW Director Chuck Bonham, Maidu Summit Consortium Chairman Ben Cunningham, Occidental Arts & Ecology Center Co-directors Kate Lundquist and Brock Dolman, University of Minnesota Asst. Professor/researcher Dr. Emily Fairfax, CDFW Beaver Restoration Program Manager Valerie Cook, and Tulalip Tribes of Washington beaver biology/Utah State University graduate student Molly Alves. (CDFW Photo/Travis VanZant)

“Thanks to the leadership of our tribal partners and years of preparation, beavers are returning to their original homeland around the state,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “California is restoring wildlife and critical habitat by working hand-in-hand with the tribes who have stewarded these lands.”

Beavers are native to Northern California, according to SF Gate, but their population was all but eradicated during the 1800s fur rush. By 1912, fewer than a thousand beavers lived in California, the outlet reports.

One of the three yearling kits swims away from the kennels and begins to explore its new home in Plumas County, California on October 18, 2023. The released beavers are uniquely marked with ear tags for visual identification of translocated/unique individuals, as seen here in Plumas County, California on October 18, 2023. (CDFW Photo/Travis VanZant)

According to the CDFW, more beavers are expected to be released along the Tule River Reservation in the southern Sierra Nevada.