Beavers released into California for first time in decades

(NewsNation) — For the first time in 75 years, beavers have been reintroduced to their native state habitat.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) released seven beavers into Plumas County, a location also known as the tribal community of Tásmam Koyóm.
The reintroduced rodents join a lone resident beaver in the valley.
Conservation officials hope the move will reestablish a breeding population that can sustain itself in a natural habitat.
“Thanks to the leadership of our tribal partners and years of preparation, beavers are returning to their original homeland around the state,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “California is restoring wildlife and critical habitat by working hand-in-hand with the tribes who have stewarded these lands.”
Beavers are native to Northern California, according to SF Gate, but their population was all but eradicated during the 1800s fur rush. By 1912, fewer than a thousand beavers lived in California, the outlet reports.
According to the CDFW, more beavers are expected to be released along the Tule River Reservation in the southern Sierra Nevada.