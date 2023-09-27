Berkeley ‘hot tub’ house listed for $899,000

(NewsNation) — A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Berkeley, California, known as the “hot tub” house, can be yours for $899,000.

For decades, former owner Deward Hastings hosted massive hot tub gatherings at 2133 Essex St. that were open to the public. He purchased the home in 1969 and reportedly built the infamous hot tub.

2133 Essex St. | Photo credit: Blue Sky Photography

More than 30,000 people from around the world visited the home for hot tub parties, according to a San Francisco Chronicle article from 2002.

Hastings died in Sept. 2022 “doing what he loved best, hot tubbing,” SFGATE reported.

2133 Essex St. | Photo credit: Blue Sky Photography

Corcoran Icon Properties listing agent Michael Stephens told NewsNation that a woman who reportedly attended these hot tub gatherings revealed that no talking was allowed at one point and that it was a tranquil experience.

“I guess it morphed over the years,” Stephens said. “Another lady called to ask about purchasing the house. She backed off when she learned that properties in this area tend to sell for more than asking.”

Interest from buyers of the home has so far been high for this time of year, according to Stephens.

Offers are due October 4th.