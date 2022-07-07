Beverly Hills man charged with overdose deaths of 2 women

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Beverly Hills man has been charged with murder in the drug overdose deaths of two unconscious women who were dumped at hospitals in Southern California, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

David Brian Pearce, 40, also was charged with two counts of selling, transporting or furnishing a controlled substance, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.

Another man, actor Brandt Osborn, 42, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Pearce was already awaiting trial on charges of sexual assault on seven other women who were attacked between 2007 and 2020, prosecutors said.

A message left for Pearce’s attorney, Jacob Glucksman, wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday night. Glucksman previously told the Los Angeles Times that his client “adamantly and strongly denies any connection to these women’s unfortunate deaths.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Osborn had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Pearce was arrested in December in connection with the November deaths of model Christy Giles, 24, and her friend, architect Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26.

Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were reportedly last seen attending an East Los Angeles warehouse party. Authorities believe they then went to Pearce’s townhouse. Detectives said they believe both women were given drugs and overdosed.

Giles was found dead outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City after masked men in a car with no license plates dropped her there, police said.

Cabrales-Arzola was left at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital, where she died 11 days later after being removed from life support.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office found the women died from overdoses and had several drugs in their systems. The drugs included cocaine and fentanyl for Giles and cocaine and ecstasy for her friend.