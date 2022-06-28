Bill would allow parents to sue social media platforms

(NewsNation) —Social media platforms including Tik Tok, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat may soon be subject to lawsuits in California if children become addicted to their apps.

Parents would be able to sue the social media platforms under the bill, which was introduced by the California General Assembly this spring, if they feel their child has developed compulsive use of a social media site, drawn to it by advertisements, push notifications and other attention-grabbing devices.

“They’re trying to regulate social media that becomes addictive where a child is so obsessed using the features of their products that they can’t stop and it causes them harm,” lawyer Chris Melcher told NewsNation “Rush Hour.”

Melcher’s full interview and analysis of the bill can be viewed in the video above.