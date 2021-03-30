‘Blackout Challenge’ leaves boy in critical condition

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado family is devastated after their son was found in critical condition from participating in the “Blackout Challenge,” circulating on social media.

Joshua Haileyesus, 12, was found by his twin brother on March 22, unresponsive on the bathroom floor. A neighbor attempted to resuscitate him before first responders arrived at the home, NewsNation affiliate KDVR reported.

A crowd gathered in front of Children’s Hospital Colorado Monday to pray for the Aurora-area family and boy who is now on life support.

Earlier in the day Joshua’s father, Haileyesus Zeryihun, had a strong warning for other families.

“I would never imagine my son would do such a thing. The reason I came out today is to warn the people, everyone, that there’s no joke about choking,” he said. “This is not a game, this is deadly.”

The “Blackout Challenge” has been around for years, daring participants to choke themselves to the point of passing out in order to gain a sense of euphoria. Earlier this year, a 10-year-old girl from Italy died after participating in the challenge, strangling herself with a belt.

The dangerous challenge is gaining popularity on TikTok. The challenge also goes by the names, “Passout Challenge,” “The Game of Choking,” or “Speed Dreaming.”

Friends of Joshua’s family have created a GoFundMe page to help the family with medical bills.