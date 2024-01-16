Video: Firefighters rescue ‘Bob’ the dog from icy pond in Utah

A firefighter with the North Davis Fire District in Utah rescues a dog from an icy pond. (Courtesy of North Davis Fire District)

(NewsNation) — Firefighters in Utah jumped into action this week to rescue a dog that was trapped in an icy pond.

The video posted to Facebook on Sunday by the North Davis Fire District shows a firefighter crawling across the ice to reach Bob — the dog — that had fallen into the water and couldn’t get out.

“Bob the dog loves the water but the ice shelf prevented him from being able to get out after his polar plunge,” the fire department said.

The firefighter, identified as Logan, was tethered to a rope being handled by other crew members on the bank. Wearing a buoyant wet suit, Logan crawled to the edge of the ice shelf before entering the water to grab Bob. The pair were then pulled back up onto the ice shelf.

Fire officials are reminding people to remain vigilant and stay safe in winter weather conditions.

“Please be safe with your pets and children as ice conditions are still not as safe as we’d like them to be,” the fire department said.