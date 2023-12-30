Bodies found in Califonia home were mother and son; murder-suicide likely

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Seal Beach home on Dec. 27, 2023. (Seal Beach Police Department)

Police in Seal Beach, California, have concluded their investigation into the deaths of two people found inside a home Wednesday, and have determined that the two were a son and his elderly disabled mother.

The two were found around 8:30 a.m. at a home on the 600 block of Ocean Avenue.

Police responded to the home after a caller from out of state reported that their brother was “having issues with their elderly mother.”

Investigators have pieced together what led to the deaths and said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide.

Police say the 65-year-old son was living with his 84-year-old mother, and the elderly woman recently suffered a “temporary” medical emergency that required constant care and attention.

Family members were apparently in the process of establishing in-home care, but the son was taking care of his mother in the meantime.

Investigators conducted numerous interviews and determined that the son had begun expressing frustration about the situation and his inability to care for his mother.

During a phone call with the out-of-state relative, a gunshot was apparently heard and the son told the other person on the line that his mother was “gone.”

When police arrived at the home, the door was unlocked and the bodies of the mother and son were discovered lying on a bed. Both people died from fatal gunshot wounds and the firearm was found in the son’s hand, authorities said.

Police have opted not to release the names of the two deceased “out of respect for their family.”

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact SBPD Sergeant Gibson by email or by calling 562-799-4100 ext. 1128.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental distress or suicidal thoughts, you can contact the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by phone call or text. You can also visit 988lifeline.org.