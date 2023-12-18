Bodycam video shows police shooting in 4S Ranch, CA

Warning: The video linked in this article contains violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — The San Diego Police Department has released bodycam footage of the shooting in 4S Ranch in early December where the suspect died and a police sergeant was shot in the head.

Officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a 4S Ranch shopping center on Dec. 7 around 11:30 p.m. SDPD on Monday released a video containing bodycam footage on YouTube of the officer-involved shooting.

The video details the 911 call, where the victim stated her car was stolen and was believed to be driven by 46-year-old Curtis Harris, who also had an unserved Emergency Protection Order against him tied to a prior domestic violence incident.

When officers found the vehicle, they found a woman sleeping in the passenger seat. They then went into the store to search for Harris.

When officers approached Harris, bodycam footage shows him run out of the store, then draw his gun, shooting San Diego Police Sergeant Anthony Elliott in the head at point blank range.

He is then seen pointing his gun and shooting at other officers. That’s when officers shot their service weapons at Harris, striking him multiple times.

The footage also shows officers find Sgt. Elliot in the shopping cart corral with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers gave medical aid to the sergeant until San Diego paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but was speaking and conscious on the way to the hospital, SDPD reports.

Officers were able to take the gun from Harris with the use of a ballistic shield. He was placed in handcuffs while receiving medical aid. He died at the hospital later that night. Officers recovered the loaded gun and a second loaded magazine at the scene.

On Friday, SDPD reported Sgt. Elliot is in stable condition and is still receiving treatment.

The Peace Officers Research Association of California is currently raising money for Elliott and his family while he continues his recovery. As of Monday, the campaign has raised $32,914 out of its $50,000 goal. He has been with the San Diego Police Department for six years.

The other officers involved have been identified as Officer Tanarat Crowe (1 year of service), Officer Darrion Talalele (10 months) and Officer Trevor Wright (1.5 years). They all work in the Northwestern Division.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and Internal Affairs Unit will also be investigating if the officers acted lawfully, as well as the Shooting Review Board.

The FBI, United States Attorney’s Office and Commission on Police Practices will be monitoring investigation.