Bodycam video released in California police shooting

WARNING: The video above contains graphic content.

(KRON) — The Martinez Police Department in California released bodycam footage on Thursday of a fatal police shooting that happened in August.

On Aug. 18, four officers fired their weapons, killing one person. The shooting happened outside a cannabis dispensary called Velvet, located at 4808 Sunrise Drive, that police said was the target of an attempted burglary.

Police released three bodycam videos. The camera belonging to the fourth officer was not turned on until five minutes after the shooting, police said.

On each bodycam video, approximately 30 seconds are muted. The sound appears to come on after the shots are fired. One of the bodycam videos can be seen using the video player above. Links to the other videos, which also include surveillance video from the dispensary, can be found HERE.

“The first 30 seconds of each body worn camera video is a pre-event buffer and does not have audio. The pre-event buffer captures 30 seconds of video (without audio) before the camera is activated,” Martinez police said.

The videos are between 30 and 75 seconds long. Police said the full-length videos are not being released yet.

“The full length of the body-worn camera footage is not being released currently due to the active criminal and administrative investigations regarding the incident,” MPD said.

The suspect who officers shot at was driving a blue Infiniti that police said was stolen Aug. 12 in Livermore. A loaded gun was found in the passenger’s area of the car, per MPD. The gun was bought in Arizona in January and is linked to an Oakland shooting that happened April 27.

The four officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave after the shooting. The Department of Justice is investigating their use of force.

“At the conclusion of their investigation, DOJ will provide a public report containing their determinations regarding the lawfulness of the use of force as well as their findings and recommendations regarding the policies and practices of the Martinez Police Department,” Martinez police said.