Bodycam video shows intense response to Colorado wildfire

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — As the Marshall Fire marched from west to east across Boulder County in late December, first responders had to move fast to get people safely out of the evacuation zone.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage Thursday of the heroic actions, checking on homes, giving people rides and saving stray animals caught in the chaos.

The fire sparked on Dec. 30 and burned more than 6,000 acres and nearly 1,100 homes across Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County.