First responders take care of people who were inside the Boise Towne Square shopping mall when a man opened fire at the mall Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

BOISE, Idaho (NewsNation Now) — The man suspected of shooting and killing two people and hurting four more in a Boise, Idaho, mall died at a hospital on Tuesday, police announced.

Police did not reveal his name, though they have said he is white. The Ada County, Idaho, coroner will announce it after the family has been notified.

The news release said the investigation into the man’s motives is ongoing.

One of the four people injured was a Boise police officer. The department announced that the officer’s hat was hit by gunfire, and shards of glass from a window hit him. He was released from the hospital, but the release does not say when.

The shooting happened at the Boise Towne Square Mall just before 2 p.m. Police say the shooter first shot and killed a security guard, Jo Acker, and then shot inside the building, hurting two women. Another man went to the hospital in a private car because of injuries he sustained in a fall while trying to leave the scene.

A 68-year-old woman was also hurt in her car on the road during the gunfight with police.

Police say the shooter had multiple guns, and they recovered 18 shell casings inside the building.

“I am deeply, deeply sorry for the pain and trauma you experienced,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said.

Police believe the shooter acted alone.

Cheri Gypin of Boise was in the mall with a friend where they walk for an hour three or four times a week. She said she heard several large bangs, but thought something had fallen from the ceiling. Then about 60 people, including families pushing strollers, came running at them, some of them shouting that there was an active shooter.

“My friend was trying to process it,” said Gypin, 60. “I just looked at her and said, ‘We’ve got to run.’ So we just ran and kept running until we got to the outer perimeter of the parking lot.”