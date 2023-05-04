Brick Burger: LEGO-inspired pop-up coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Have you ever wanted to build the burger of your dreams? Well, you’ll be able to this winter in San Diego at Brick Burger.

The LEGO-inspired burger joint, which will be located on India Street, is only available for a limited time on Nov. 18 and 19, according to ExploreHidden.com

The pop-up experience will feature a menu with a variety of dishes including a beef patty, chicken fillet or veggie option.

“Our brick-themed restaurant is designed to immerse you in a playful and exciting world of bricks, with colorful brick walls, LEGO-themed furniture, and even a brick building station where you can let your imagination run wild and create your own brick designs,” ExploreHidden.com said.

Brick Burger accommodates both kids and adults, bringing the world of LEGO and gourmet burgers into one.

Tickets cost $47 each and include one burger and one soft drink, beer or wine.