Broncos fans disappointed after 50-point loss in Miami

DENVER (KDVR) — Fans of the Denver Broncos are rightfully upset after a historic 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins.

“I’m disappointed, to be honest,” one fan said.

The Dolphins scored the most points in an NFL game since 1966, devastating the Broncos with a final score of 70-20.

If the Dolphins had scored three more points, the franchise would have set a new record. The Dolphins became the fourth team in NFL history to score at least 70 points in a regular-season or playoff game.

Some fans are hoping for improvement this season as the team has gone winless in the first three games.

A Jets fan said, “All the elements are there. You say you’re a quarterback or a coach and you just get a loss like that, it’s like, what more can you do.”

“I felt like getting a different shirt on,” said a fan wearing orange and blue.

Another fan said it’s difficult to wear any gear associated with the team.

“It’s very upsetting as you can see with me wearing this jersey today because I expect a win from my team,” another fan, wearing a Cincinnati Bengals jersey, said. “With performances like today, you can’t be a fan.”

The Broncos face the similarly winless Chicago Bears at Soldier Field at 11 a.m. MST next Sunday.