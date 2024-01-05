Burger King cook buys first home after fundraising campaign

(NewsNation) — A Burger King cook who never missed a day of work for nearly 30 years and has brought his first home with more than $400K raised from the now-viral clip.

Kevin Ford closed on his new Pahrump, Nevada, home on Dec. 13, paying $177,000 for the 846-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath house, sharing the news with his followers on social media, the New York Post reports.

“I wanted to show you something, something you made possible, you did for me, just a hardworking guy,” Ford said in a video posted to Instagram on Dec. 29. “Now I know it needs some work, gonna cut off the haters already, I know it’s not a mansion but it’s mine.”

Ford told NewsNation Friday he plans to continue to work for the company

“I’m 56, I feel young. I’m going to work at least seven more years, maybe eight to get to 30, 35 years up there,” he said.

Ford said he’ll put the rest of his money towards his retirement and helping his grandchildren.

In August, Ford celebrated his 27th anniversary with the fast-food franchise without missing a single day of work.

Despite his loyalty, the hiring company only gave him a goody bag as a reward.

Ford posted a video of the bag, which contained a few items like a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup and a few pens.

However, Ford’s video went viral and led his daughter to start a GoFundMe page, which has now raised more than $407,000 to recognize Ford’s dedication.

Although people commented on Ford’s video saying he deserved more and his daughter started the crowdfunding, Ford said he’s “grateful for the little things.”