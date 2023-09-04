Burning Man organizers could face lawsuits after chaos

BLACK ROCK DESERT, UNITED STATES: Dancers at the “Burning Man” festival create patterns with fireworks in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada just prior to burning a five-story, neon-lit effigy of a man on the last night of the week-long festival 06 September. Some 15,000 people attended the 1998 “Burning Man” festival, which reportedly began 13 years ago in San Francisco, and which always culminates in the burning of a giant effigy of a man. The festival has grown into one of the nation’s annual premiere countercultural events, with the size doubling virtually every year and drawing people from as far away as Japan, Europe and Australia. AFP PHOTO Mike NELSON/ (Photo credit should read MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images)