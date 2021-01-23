Bus heading to Grand Canyon rolls over; 1 dead, 2 critical

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (NewsNation Now) — At least one person has died and two others are in critical condition after a Las Vegas-based tour bus heading to the Grand Canyon West rolled over in Dolan Springs, Arizona, authorities said.

At least 48 people were on the vehicle, including the driver, authorities say. The crash happened around noon on Friday.

The cause of the crash unknown is unknown at this time, said Anita Mortensen, a spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. It wasn’t clear if any other vehicle was involved.

Grand Canyon West, outside the boundaries of the national park, sits on the Hualapai reservation. It’s best known for the Skywalk, a glass bridge that juts out 70 feet from the canyon walls and gives visitors a view of the Colorado River 4,000 feet below.

Of the 42 people on the bus brought to hospital, two were critically injured, seven had less serious injuries and 33 suffered minor injuries, Mortensen said.

In 2009, a tour bus carrying Chinese nationals overturned on U.S. 93 near the Hoover Dam, killing several people and injuring others. The group was returning from a trip to Grand Canyon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.