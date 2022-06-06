CA independent sees housing stance as path to primary win

(NewsNation) — The right to appear on the November ballot in California’s gubernatorial race seems like a footnote to some in a state that Democrats have controlled uninterrupted for more than a decade.

But Michael Shellenberger sees an opportunity.

Shellenberger, a former Democrat who is running as an independent, believes his key issue combined with the state’s uncommon approach to primaries might give him a chance to eventually win the whole thing.

“I’ve been an advocate for [homeless] rehabilitation for 25 years,” Shellenberger said Monday on “NewsNation Special Report.” “People that are addicted to hard drugs or are suffering from schizophrenia, like my aunt was, need treatment and rehab. There are other people who are violent sociopathic criminals who need to go to prison.”

He criticized the extreme wings of both parties as unable to find the nuance in the state’s homelessness problem.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is the prohibitive favorite to win another term after surviving a recall election last fall. But Shellenberger says the state’s open primaries could work to his advantage.

California primaries are not party specific. It means Shellenberger just needs to finish second to Newsom in this crowded field for the right to be his only opponent in November.

But a poll from UC Berkley and the L.A. Times currently places him in third, behind Newsom and State Sen. Brian Dahle (R). Newsom got 50 percent, Dahle polled at 10 percent and Shellenberger received 5 percent.

“We have 24 hours and we’ll find out,” Shellenberger said. “Maybe I’m wrong; I hope not.”