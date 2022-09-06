Ca. power grid faces blackouts amid state’s new EV mandate

(NewsNation) — With Californians bracing for what grid operators warn could be “rolling blackouts” Tuesday, state politicians find themselves in a unique position as they’re already asking residents not to charge their electric vehicles between the hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and to turn up their thermostats and turn off their lights.

“All of us have been trying to outrun Mother Nature, but it’s pretty clear Mother Nature has outrun us,” Newsom said addressing the state’s energy crisis in a press conference last week.

“The reality is we’re living in an era of extremes: extreme heat, extreme drought — and with the flooding we’re experiencing around the globe,” he continued.

“The race” Newsom was alluding to refers to his state’s attempt to curb greenhouse emissions by banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 — legislation California lawmakers were able to pass last week.

As far as bring outran, California Independent System Operator (ISO) declared a “Stage 2” power emergency late Monday due to a record-high heatwave that has caused the need for emergency generating capacity and conservation from homes and businesses.

The high temperatures were anticipated in California through the Labor Day weekend and expected through the week but, more importantly, raises the question of whether California’s electric grid will be able to handle the stark rise in electric vehicles.

Ethan Bearman, a radio host and attorney in San Francisco, said those questions have been “blown up by the right” and he “rejects” the premise that California’s issue lies in being able to charge electric vehicles.

“We have an issue in California right now of climate change making our heat waves worse, hotter, longer,” Bearman said Wednesday on NewsNation’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert.” “We can’t keep up with the air conditioning in the first place.”

The state of California is already leading the way in the electric vehicles movement, having invested billions in the industry with already over 1 million registered electric vehicles, accounting for 43% of the U.S. total.