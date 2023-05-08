California cafe serves free breakfast to anyone who needs it

(NewsNation) — Collin Duran has been serving free, warm meals to anyone who needs it since he bought the Homemade Cafe back in 2011.

Soon after starting at the Berkley diner, Duran noticed people outside his restaurant asking patrons for money or food. Rather than telling them to leave, he offered them free two-egg breakfasts.

“I think no one should go hungry in this place,” Duran said, joining “NewsNation Live” to tell his story.

Giving out free meals wasn’t impacting him much financially, but when the pandemic hit, the community stepped up to help him continue.

Customers raised thousands of dollars to feed those in need on a GoFundMe campaign which inspired an official “Everybody Eats” program, Duran said.

Though the program helps feed the homeless population in Berkley, Duran points out the problem of hunger is more widespread.

“There’s also lots of people that we feed that aren’t homeless. I had a retired teacher from Oakland who was on a fixed income, and on the last day of the month, they didn’t have enough money to eat,” Duran said. “So they came and got a meal. But they have a house and everything else as well. So food insecurity is something that is not just limited to the homeless.”