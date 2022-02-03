1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus shooting

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California Wednesday killed one person and injured several others before the attacker was arrested inside a nearby Walmart, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting on board a bus outside a convenience store in Oroville, a small city about 65 miles north of Sacramento, according to a statement from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Oroville police officers found several people with gunshot wounds. One person died at the scene despite lifesaving measures, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect fled before officers arrived but he later was located and arrested inside a Walmart, authorities said.

The number of people shot and their conditions weren’t immediately made public. Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said earlier on Facebook that said five people had been shot at the convenience store site, but that information has not been confirmed.

Other details of the shooting, including a motive and the suspect’s name, weren’t immediately released.

A similar situation happened on Feb. 3, 2020, when a man opened fire on a Greyhound bus headed from Los Angeles to the Bay Area.

The 2020 shooting killed one person and injured five more, including one passenger who was became paralyzed from the chest down, NewsNation’s affiliate station KGET reported.