Some counites see California condors for first time in 100 years

(NewsNation) — After facing near extinction, California condors have made a return to the skies of Contra Costa and Stanislaus counties.

The birds were bred in captivity and are now roaming the skies in places they’ve not been seen in 100 years. Six California condors were seen flying through Round Valley and Morgan Territory Regional Preserves, according to GPS tracking data.

“This is the first flock of California condors to visit Contra Costa in 100 years, and the first record of one flying west of Diablo’s peaks,” said Save Mount Diablo land conservation director Seth Adams in a statement.

California condors are the largest land birds in North America, boasting impressive wingspans and distinct markings.

They have long been on the brink of extinction; in 1979, their population dwindled to just 22. Today, there are approximately 500 thanks to conservation efforts, according to the National Park Service, but they remain highly vulnerable to lead poisoning and habitat degradation.

Even though the birds are still critically endangered, more sightings are a sign their population is increasing.

“We are excited to see more California condors from Pinnacles National Park continue to expand their range as they explore Mount Diablo and surrounding mountains. A number of condors are outfitted with GPS trackers and that is how we know when they fly great distances from Pinnacles,” said Condor Program Manager Alacia Welch for Pinnacles National Park.