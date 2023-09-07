California construction workers robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight

(KRON) — Construction workers were robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Piedmont, California, on Tuesday, the Piedmont Police Department said.

The robbery happened at about 11:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Estates Drive. The suspects backed into a driveway and two people got out of the car, one holding a handgun.

The thieves targeted the workers for their tools. The workers gave up the property and were not harmed, per police.

The suspects were driving a white Lexus IS 350 with tinted windows. They fled the scene in that car.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call PPD at (510) 420-3015.