California ends mask mandate with ‘endemic’ virus policy

(NewsNation Now) — This week the state of California lifted its mask mandate for the vaccinated. It is the latest move in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “endemic” policy, a new approach to the coronavirus pandemic, emphasizing on prevention and quick reactions to outbreaks.

“This is exactly what people are going to be asking in the next few weeks: Are we in a new phase? How do we live with this disease without living in fear?” Newsom said.

The next phase of California’s COVID-19 response shifts away from crisis mode. Instead, the state is readying itself to living with the virus long-term, it includes maintaining stockpiles of masks, vaccines, test kits and therapeutics to fight any future waves.

The plan calls for a continued emphasis on efforts in vulnerable and underserved populations that have experienced disproportionately high death rates. And it includes new education, including “myth-buster videos” to fight misinformation and disinformation and help interpret ever-evolving precautions for a confused public whiplashed by safeguards that seemingly shift by the day and vary across county lines.

It relies on continued testing sites including in schools, more over-the-counter virus tests, building and tracking strategic stockpiles of testing kits, surgical and K95 masks, hospital gowns and gloves and ventilators to help the most seriously ill breathe. In coordination with the federal government, it calls for a first-in-the-nation study of the pandemic’s direct and indirect long-term impacts on both people and communities.

“One of the fundamental lessons we’ve come to understand is that the disease has evolved and our understanding has to evolve in terms of how we approach it with the kind of flexibility that is required,” Newsom said. “We have to prepare for that uncertainty, we have to communicate that uncertainty and this plan is put forth with that in mind.”

All this will cost billions, much of it already outlined in the $3.2 billion pandemic response package Newsom sought as part of his budget last month. The total includes $1.9 million that lawmakers already approved to boost staffing at hospitals and increase coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution, as well as existing money and anticipated federal funds.

His proposed budget also includes $1.7 billion to beef up the state’s health care workforce, with more investment in increased laboratory testing capacity, data collection and outbreak investigation.

Schoolchildren in California are still required to wear masks indoors, but that may end soon. The governor said he will announce an update in 10 days.