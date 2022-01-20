LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom helped clean up train tracks in Los Angeles after thousands of packages were found scattered throughout the site.

According to the governor’s office, Newsom visited the Union Pacific site to “highlight a multi-agency effort to clean up the railway,” combat theft and hold the perpetrators responsible.

Union Pacific said its criminal rail theft is up 160% in Los Angeles County over the past year. The company estimates there were more than 100 people arrested for vandalizing trains during last year’s peak holiday season.

The items in the boxes ranged from family portraits, boots and medications to COVID-19 rapid tests swabs and PPE.

Union Pacific said it has added more special agents to watch the tracks in the area.

“Union Pacific is very concerned about the increased cargo thefts in California, and we have taken several steps to address this criminal activity,” Union Pacific said in a statement. “These rail crimes pose a serious safety threat to the public, our employees and local law enforcement officers.”