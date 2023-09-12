California health care workers may soon get a $25 minimum wage

SACRAMENTO, CA – JANUARY 5: An exterior of the state capitol is shown on January 5, 2006 in Sacramento, California. California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger delivered his state of the state address in the Assembly Chambers of the state capitol today. In his speech, Schwarzenegger admitted to making mistakes with the special election and vowed to work with members of the Assembly and Senate and try to move California ahead in the year to come. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Thanks to a new bill moving through the California legislature, some California workers may soon have a $25 minimum wage.

Senate Bill 525, if passed, would raise the minimum wage for California health care workers to $25 an hour over a series of years.

Thanks to legislative wrangling, the bill has the support of both the medical industry itself and major unions.

“As amended today, SB 525 strikes the right balance between significantly improving wages while protecting jobs and safeguarding care at community hospitals throughout the state,” Carmela Coyle, the president of the California Hospital Association, said.

Meanwhile, SEIU California, which represents many health care workers across the state, has been supporting the bill’s passage.

An analysis by UC Berkeley concluded the bill would give a raise to around 469,000 health care workers across the state, including those who currently make around $25 but would likely see a corresponding pay increase.