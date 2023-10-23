California jail opens new drug detox for inmates

(KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office launched a new Detox Program inside the county’s main jail, Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City, to help inmates struggling with addiction.

“We are proud to introduce the groundbreaking Detox Program within our jail facility as part of our ongoing efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis in our community,” Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

Through blending medical expertise with compassionate care, the program aims to provide incarcerated persons with medical and mental health support to “overcome their addiction and reclaim control of their lives,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The goals of the program include reducing recidivism rates, boosting public safety, and transforming the lives of inmates suffering from substance abuse disorders.

The Detox Program began helping inmates over the summer. It served 227 incarcerated persons in August, 217 in July, and 238 in June, according to the sheriff’s office.

Key features of the Detox Program include: