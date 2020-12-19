California leaders making plans for who is next in line for the vaccine

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Who is next in line for the coronavirus vaccine? It’s a question on many minds.

“At this point, we have prioritized vaccination among those who are at the highest risk of exposure based on their work location and the type of work that they do,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, Director, LA County Health Services.

The first Pfizer shots for those at the front of the front line in the LA County health system were given on Friday.

Like the rest of the country, the initial vaccinations in California this week have sparked a lot of hope, despite the disappointment of smaller than expected shipments.

Another is expected next week along with the first wave of Moderna shots.

For now, health officials are getting the most out of what’s already here.

“While the shipments aren’t going to be as big as we had hoped, there will be plenty to reach our 10,000 workforce member goal by the end of the year,” said Dr. Paul Giboney, LA County Health Services. “Getting that sixth dose out of the vial also helps expand the supplies that we’ve already received.”

While all states are prioritizing the front line and those in long-term care facilities, the wide array of essential fields after that seems to be a gray area.

California’s advisory committee meets again next week, but has indicated first responders, educators and farmworkers could be next.

It is widely expected that vaccinations won’t be available to the general population until spring or summer.

Health officials said the immediate focus must remain the mitigation of spread.

“I’m not gonna sugarcoat this. We are getting crushed. For most of the days of the last week, we’ve had zero ICU beds to open in the morning, and we have had to scramble, ‘Should we move this patient here, move that patient there? We’re already expanding care into areas of the hospital that we don’t normally don’t provide that type of care in,” Dr. Brad Spellberg, Chief Medical Officer, LAC+USC Medical Center.