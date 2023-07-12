California lifeguard suffers spinal injury; family grateful for support

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The family of Huntington Beach lifeguard Elizabeth Lovat, who sustained a spinal injury while lifeguarding earlier this month, reached out Tuesday to thank people for their support.

“Thank you to all those who have sent their love, prayers, and well wishes over the last week. Our family is enormously grateful for the outpouring of support we have received not just from our Huntington Beach community, but from all over,” Lovat’s family posted in a Twitter update Tuesday.

“Please know that your words of encouragement are so comforting to all of us during this difficult time, keep them coming,” the post went on to say.

Lovat was injured on July 3 while performing her duties as a Huntington Beach lifeguard.

No details about the injury were provided but Lovat had to be transported to a local hospital where she was in serious condition.

A donation page has been set up by the Huntington Beach Fire Department Outreach Foundation for those who wish to contribute.