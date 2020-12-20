Investigation underway as search for shooting suspect inside California mall ends

MILPITAS, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Police responded Saturday to a shooting at Great Mall in Milpitas, California.

Officers arrived and found a 22- year old male, San Francisco resident, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported by paramedics to a local hospital.

Further investigation by detectives from the Special Investigations Unit revealed the 22-year-old male sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was not the victim of an act of violence.

As of 9:26 p.m., Milpitas police say the search inside the mall for a suspect has concluded.

Officials say there were two unrelated medical emergencies during evacuations, which required medical transportation to a local hospital.

Employees and customers have been escorted out safely.

The motive of the shooting and number of suspects is unknown at this time. No arrests have been made.

Milpitas is approximately 46 miles southeast of San Francisco.

NewsNation affiliate KRON contributed to this report.