ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTLA) — A California man was arrested after he chased his estranged wife onto a field with kitchen knives during her child’s sporting event, police said Saturday.

According to Garden Grove Police Department officials, the mother was watching the child warm-up at a field in Garden Grove around 7 p.m. Friday when the child alerted her that the father was coming up from behind her.

The mother then turned around and saw her estranged husband walking up behind her, holding kitchen knives in each of his hands.

She stood up and ran onto the playing field, screaming for help as he chased behind.

The children’s coach and an off-duty police officer immediately ran to the man, took him to the ground, and disarmed him before he could hurt the woman, police said. They were able to keep him restrained until officers arrived at the scene and arrested the man, identified as 43-year-old Russell Husges of Anaheim.

It’s unclear what prompted the attack, which took place while several youth sporting events were underway at the Chapman Sports Complex in Garden Grove.

Husges was booked into the Orange County Jail, where he was being held on $500,000 bail Saturday, according to county inmate records.