California Peak Fire burns 1,700 acres, only 5% contained

West

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — A fire that began late Tuesday morning in Central California has burned at least 1,752 acres and is only 5% contained, according to fire officials.

The fire is south of the community of Havilah, which has a population of about 1,400. Residents near Walker Basin, Skinner Flat and Claraville have been asked to evacuate.

The U.S. Forest Service said the cause is under investigation. Officials said multiple wildfires this week were sparked by lightning strikes.

