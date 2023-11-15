Victim swept into ocean at California’s Point Reyes identified

(KRON) — A man died last Friday after waves swept him into the ocean at Point Reyes. Police have identified the victim as Richard Norio Sumi, 73, from Hercules.

Around 9:07 a.m. on Nov. 10, police responded to reports of a man who was fishing near the shoreline having been swept out to sea by a rogue wave. Big waves, including sneaker waves, were breaking along Marin County beaches at the time, NesNation affiliate KRON4 previously reported.

Responders with the National Park Service, Marin County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, Marin County Fire Department and REACH were dispatched to the scene and recovered Sumi’s body floating in the water at around 9:49 a.m.

He was airlifted back to shore where he was pronounced dead.