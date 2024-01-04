California police searching for ‘not-so-athletic burglar’

(NewsNation) — Police in Salinas, California are looking for a person who they said broke into a local business and stole hundreds of dollars of merchandise.

In a video posted to the Salinas Police Department’s Facebook page Wednesday, footage shows a person rolling through a broken window into the business, only to fall into a nearby table.

“No one said anything about having to be graceful when applying to be a criminal,” police said on Facebook, calling the person a “not-so-athletic burglar.”

Those with information on the incident can call the Salinas Police Department anonymous tip line at 831-775-4222.