California police searching for ‘not-so-athletic burglar’

  • Salinas Police posted Facebook video of person breaking into business
  • Video shows person rolling through broken window, falling in the store
  • Those with information on incident can call tip line at 831-775-4222

(NewsNation) — Police in Salinas, California are looking for a person who they said broke into a local business and stole hundreds of dollars of merchandise.

In a video posted to the Salinas Police Department’s Facebook page Wednesday, footage shows a person rolling through a broken window into the business, only to fall into a nearby table.

“No one said anything about having to be graceful when applying to be a criminal,” police said on Facebook, calling the person a “not-so-athletic burglar.”

Those with information on the incident can call the Salinas Police Department anonymous tip line at 831-775-4222.

