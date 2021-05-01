California police union asks NBA to investigate LeBron James over Ma’Khia Bryant tweet

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles. If James gets his way, NBA arenas and other sports venues around the country will be mega polling sites for the November general election. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — The Los Angeles Protective League sent a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver requesting a formal investigation into LeBron James for his now-deleted tweet about the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Black girl in Columbus, Ohio.

A white Columbus, Ohio police officer fatally shot Ma’khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl, who was seen on video charging at two people with a knife, came within minutes of the verdict in George Floyd’s killing — causing unrest by some over the continued use of lethal force by Columbus police.

James now-gone tweet showed a photo of the officer involved in the Columbus shooting with a statement that said “You’re next #ACCOUNTABILITY.”

He later deleted the tweet and explained his reasoning for removing the original tweet, saying it was being used to spread hate.

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

Detective James McBride, a member of the Los Angeles Police Protective League Board of Directors, said on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” this week that the NBA should determine if James violated any league policies.

“LeBron James sent that tweet out to over fifty million followers to incite violence is basically what that tweet did,” McBride said.

“…No officer wants to take a life, but I’ll tell you one thing, that officer saved a life and he’s a hero,” McBride continued.

The NBA has not responded.

Meanwhile, the Bryant shooting remains under investigation. Ohio BCI is conducting a criminal investigation, while the Columbus Division of Police does an administrative review.