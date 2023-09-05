California regulators OK gas storage expansion despite risks

(NewsNation) — California regulators have approved a proposal to vastly increase natural gas storage at the site of the nation’s largest known methane leak, which sickened thousands of families and forced them from their Los Angeles homes in 2015.

Despite opposition from lawmakers and nearby residents, the California Public Utilities Commission voted 5-0 to permit underground storage of up to 68.6 billion cubic feet of gas at the vast Aliso Canyon field on the northern edge of Los Angeles County as a way to guard against fuel price spikes.

“This certainly was a gut punch to the community, it was very difficult to take,” said Dr. Issam Najm, a Porter Ranch resident who served as president of the Porter Ranch Neighborhood Council from 2016 to 2020. “A unanimous vote in support of raising the volume in the field was just a blow to us. We are having a hard time understanding it.”

That’s more than a 50% increase over the current cap at the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility, which is slated to be closed in 2027. It’s also near the maximum capacity of 86 billion cubic feet, but within safety standards set by another state agency.

“We’re having a hard time understanding why the PUC would not even mention the concerns of the community about the health impacts and the risk to the community and our children. It is stunning,” Najm added.

The expanded storage was requested by Southern California Gas Co., which operates the facility, and was backed by the commission’s staff. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric Co. said it would be better to buy natural gas during the summer and fall months when it’s generally cheaper and store it for winter use.

The move “is a prudent step to advance our shared goal of maintaining energy reliability at just and reasonable rates,” SoCalGas spokesperson Chris Gilbride said in a statement.

The commission’s president, Alice Busching Reynolds, said the expansion was needed to keep gas bills affordable given the unpredictability of extreme weather events due in part to climate change, as well as the volatile wholesale natural gas market. She noted that California imports 90% of its natural gas from out of state.

She vowed that the commission will work toward weaning the region off the facility while the state transitions to cleaner energy.

The commission, which regulates and oversees gas, electric and other utilities, said the increase could save customers anywhere from $200 million to $450 million this winter.

Najm said the challenge for him and his community is that there is no recognition from the PUC that this is a toxic chemical-producing facility.

“There is no mention of it in any of the decisions that are being made. And that is a very frustrating fact,” he said. “This was a toxic chemical blowout and the chemicals will continue to be emitted as long as the facility is operating. And the more it puts gas in the field and the more it processes gas, then it will generate more and more of these toxic chemicals.”

Najm added: “They have to understand that this is not about gas numbers and dollars. This is about people’s lives. And once they start looking at it from that perspective, we are confident that they will do the right thing.”

The 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak, which took four months to control, released more than 120,000 metric tons of methane and other gases into the atmosphere over communities in the San Fernando Valley.

Thousands of residents were forced to move out of their homes to escape a sulfurous stench and maladies including headaches, nausea and nose bleeds. SoCalGas and its parent company, Sempra Energy, agreed to pay up to $1.8 billion in settlements to more than 35,000 victims in 2021.

Earlier this month, the company reached another settlement with the utilities commission, agreeing to pay more than $70 million to the Aliso Canyon Recovery Account to address the impacts from the leak on air quality and public health.

The commissioners were all appointed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has endorsed a plan to shut down the facility by 2027.

The field, which stores gas in old wells, was at 50% capacity for years following the leak. But the commission started increasing its storage in 2020, saying it needed to ensure supplies of natural gas for the winter months. The volume is currently at 41.16 billion cubic feet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.