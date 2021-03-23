California reporter describes evacuating during newscast after intentional car fire set outside studio

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a woman in connection to a car fire late Sunday outside a California television station’s studios, forcing the building to evacuate and interrupting a newscast.

Bakersfield police said the fire outside KGET appeared to have been set intentionally, the NewsNation affiliate reported.

KGET anchor and reporter Moses Small was inside the building at the time and said he “knew he had a job to do” once he saw the video of the fire. He said he tried to stay calm while continuing to gather information at the time.

Amber Hernandez, 40, was arrested for attempted arson of an inhabited building, Bakersfield Police said in a statement.

The fire was reported at around 11 p.m. in downtown Bakersfield, where a vehicle was found burning outside the building’s parking lot gates.

Bakersfield Police Sgt. Jason Townsend said an officer in the area heard several explosions nearby. The officer found an abandoned vehicle burning, facing the wrong direction close to the studio’s parking lot gates.

Townsend said the fire and explosion appeared to be an intentional act. He said several items, which appeared to be crosses, were left against the parking lot gate.

KGET staffers described 13 wooden crosses about 5- to 7-feet tall outside the gates. Two of them were draped with what appeared to be wedding dresses, a third with a man’s suit jacket.

Video from a camera atop the KGET studio showed an intense fire, with flames shooting as high as 20 feet into the air.