California teen survives crocodile attack in Mexico

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In a heroic story of survival, a Bay Area teenager was attacked by a crocodile on a beach in Mexico.

“I just remember saying ‘Please don’t leave me, please help me,'” said Kiana Hummel.

What started out as a fun girls’ trip to the beach, ended up being a nightmare of a vacation.

“I turned around and it grabbed me again on my left leg, and that was the time I didn’t think I was going to get out,” said Hummel.

She had just finished dinner with her best friend at a resort in Mexico when she says they walked down to the beach.

Within minutes, a crocodile attacked and brought her underwater. She says the crocodile was at least 12 feet long.

It left big open wounds and lacerations on her legs, tore muscles and tendons. Kiana says she may not be able to walk for a few months due to nerve damage.

“It just happened so quickly. I didn’t really have much emotion with it. All I really remember was just being pulled in the first time and my friend trying to grab me.”

Kiana’s mom was back in Marin County when it happened and couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

“I got a phone call I thought it was a joke honestly and then I was just like ‘Yeah right,’ you know, and then when I saw the Facetime, I was just like ‘Oh my god what is going on?’ and you mom instinct just quickly got the next flight out,” said mom Ariana Martinez.

Kiana is now recovering in a Bay Area hospital.

NewsNation affiliate KRON were unable to reach the resort for comment.

