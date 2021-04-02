California theme parks open for ticketed residents only

VALLEJO, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — For more than a year coronavirus closures silenced amusement parks in the country’s most populous state, now cooped up Californians have something to celebrate on April 1.

“It’s been a tough year, and it’s time to get out and try to live life again,” said Joshua Andrus.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California, reopened Thursday for season pass holders like Andrus.

Six Flags will operate at reduced attendance levels limited to 15%, but thrills won’t be.

“Screaming is inevitable. like we always say, it’s hard to not scream on a rollercoaster,” said Alex French, Six Flags Magic Mountain spokesperson. “We are implementing a mask policy while you’re on the ride and in the park.”

Six Flags is also using a state-of-the-art temperature check system, a touchless security checkpoint, and other safety protocols. The park is also “strictly enforcing” social distancing and has markers and signage to keep people six feet apart while in lines and other crowded areas.

“The important thing is everything will be socially distanced. in between rides, everything – handrails, all the seats will be sanitized. seats will be spaced out to keep people apart,” said Lee Munro, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom spokesperson.

Other theme parks across California are also opening this month. Legoland will start with Park Preview Days, before officially reopening on April 15th. Universal Studios is scheduled to reopen on April 16th.

Disney fans will have to wait until the end of the month; Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are scheduled to reopen on April 30th.

Visitors will have to reserve tickets online ahead of time, which also allows the park to stagger entries and keep capacity limits.