California wildfire forces evacuation of Camp Pendleton, surrounding communities

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — A fast-moving wildfire in San Diego County forced evacuations for more than 7,000 residents and nearby Camp Pendleton early Thursday morning.

#CreekFire on Camp Pendleton [update] Fire is 300 acres, 0% contained. Significant new evacuation orders for 7,000 residents on west side of Fallbrook (roughly south of Main Ave/S. Mission Rd). Please visit https://t.co/kFNyPzwgZX for the latest info. pic.twitter.com/TeoHoFSsNz — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 24, 2020

As of 10 a.m. CST, the fire, dubbed the Creek Fire, was 3,000 acres and 35% contained. Residents on the west side in Fallbrook were under mandatory evacuation orders from the Creek Fire.

Camp Pendleton is the largest Marine Corps training facility on the West Coast, encompassing more than 125,000 acres. More than 70,000 military and civilian personnel as well as their families live in the surrounding community.

Camp Pendleton has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the DeLuz Housing, Wounded Warrior Battalion, and Lake O'Niel Campground areas due to a fire near Naval Weapons Station – Fallbrook. Affected personnel are to relocate to Paige Fieldhouse. More information to follow. — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) December 24, 2020

Red flag warnings of high fire danger went into effect across a wide swath of Southern California as gusty, dry Santa Ana winds developed.

San Diego Gas & Electric notified 31,000 customers they could be shut off, although only a few hundred actually had lost power.

Southern California will have a mild Christmas Day before a chance of rain reaches a limited area late Friday and Saturday. Widespread rain is expected late Sunday and Monday.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KSWB contributed to this report.