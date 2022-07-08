A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state will produce its own insulin to make the medication more accessible and affordable.

There’s a chance you haven’t heard about this story. Thirty-six percent of reports on the topic came from left-leaning outlets, according to NewsNation partner Ground News’ Blindspot report. Right-leaning outlets made up 14% of the story’s coverage, while the majority — 50% — came from sources aligned in the center of the political spectrum.

The governor recently signed a budget that sets aside $100 million for the project, he said at a news conference Thursday. Of that, $50 million will go toward the development of low-cost insulin products and the remaining half will help fund a California-based insulin manufacturing facility, he said.

“Nothing epitomizes market failures more than the cost of insulin,” Newsom said.

Insulin prices in the U.S. have risen considerably over the past few decades. From 2002 to 2013, the average price per milliliter of insulin nearly tripled from $231 to $731, according to the National Library of Medicine.

“Many Americans experience out-of-pocket costs anywhere from $300 to $500 per month for this life-saving drug,” Newsom said.

The cost is much higher for underinsured or uninsured Americans. Between 2012 and 2016, the average annual out-of-pocket cost of insulin per patient with Type diabetes swelled from $2,864 to $5,705, according to the National Library of Medicine.

In March, the House passed a bill that capped the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for insured patients.