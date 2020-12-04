California winds ease but fire danger remains high throughout the weekend

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Powerful winds that pushed wildfires through Southern California, burning several homes and injuring two firefighters, began easing but forecasters warned that the fire danger remained Friday.

Santa Ana winds hit 50 mph to 85 mph at times throughout the region beginning Wednesday night, and were one reason that the National Weather Service issued red flag warnings of extreme fire danger into the weekend.

The weather service said winds would be decreasing through Friday, down to 25 mph to 45 mph into Friday morning. However, the red flag warnings remained up because of low humidity and tinder-dry brush.

Firefighters were still busy battling a number of blazes. The biggest, the Bond Fire, began late Wednesday as a house fire in Orange County’s Silverado Canyon. Fierce winds pushed the flames through the canyon. Some 25,000 people were ordered to flee their homes, although some evacuation orders were later lifted.

“When crews arrived it was a fully engulfed house and the winds were extremely strong and they pushed flames into the vegetation,” said Colleen Windsor, a spokeswoman for the county’s Fire Authority.

The fire grew to more than 6,400 acres by Thursday night according to the Orange County Fire Authority and blanketed a wide area with smoke and ash. It was 10% contained as calming winds helped hundreds of firefighters who fought the flames on the ground and by air.

Two firefighters were hurt battling the fire but there was no immediate word on their conditions, fire officials said.

Two firetrucks are seen on top of a hill as the sun sets as the Bond Fire burns in Silverado, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A helicopter drops water as the Bond Fire burns in Silverado, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A helicopter drops water as the Bond Fire burns in Silverado, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Bond Fire, driven by high winds, burns the hillsides west of Santiago Canyon Road near Silverado Canyon, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP)

The Bond Fire, driven by high winds, burns the hillsides west of Santiago Canyon Road near Silverado Canyon, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP)

Vehicles are pulled off to the side of the road as the Bond Fire, driven by high winds, approaches Santiago Canyon Road near Silverado Canyon, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP)

Bruce McDougal hoses down vegetation while working to save his home from the Bond Fire burning though the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A man uses a hose to attempt to put out a fire in a tree after the Bond Fire, driven by high winds, threaten homes on Santiago Canyon Road near Silverado Canyon, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP)

Flames consume a vintage truck as the Bond Fire burns through the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A firefighter passes a burning tree while battling the Bond Fire in the Silverado community of Orange County, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Bruce McDougal prepares to defend his home as the Bond Fire burns though the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Bruce McDougal watches embers fly over his property as the Bond Fire burns through the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Firefighters battling the Bond Fire haul a hose while working to save a home in the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Firefighters prepare to battle the Bond Fire burning through the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Some residents said they didn’t receive evacuation alerts because Southern California Edison had shut off power as a precaution before the blaze erupted, leaving them without cell phone service.

The fire was not far from the site of October’s Silverado Fire, which also forced thousands from their homes and left two firefighters critically burned.

And to the south, a small blaze in San Diego County that threatened about 200 homes was fully contained Thursday after destroying one home and damaging six others in a neighborhood near El Cajon.

The fires erupted as Southern California utilities cut the power to more than 100,000 customers to avoid the threat of winds knocking down or fouling power lines and causing wildfires — something that has sparked devastating fires in recent years.

Southern California Edison cut power to nearly 50,000 homes and businesses but as winds eased the utility began restoring electricity. By late Thursday night, fewer than 20,000 customers were without power.

San Diego Gas & Electric’s precautionary blackouts affected around 73,000 customers at the peak but the figure was down to around 40,000 by Thursday night.

“Inspections of power lines will resume promptly after sunrise (Friday) morning with the focus of trying to safely restore as many customers as possible,” the utility said on its website.

California already has experienced its worst-ever year for wildfires. More than 4,160,000 acres have been scorched, a total larger than the combined area of Connecticut and Rhode Island. At least 31 people have been killed and 10,500 homes and other structures damaged or destroyed.

The latest fire threat comes as much of California plunges deeper into drought. Virtually all of Northern California is in severe or extreme drought while nearly all of Southern California is abnormally dry or worse.

Wildfires and evacuation orders come as California will likely order most of its businesses to close or limit capacity in the coming days, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, part of new rules triggered when fewer than 15% of beds are available in intensive care units for regional hospital networks.

Newsom said Thursday four of the state’s five regions — excluding the San Francisco Bay area — will meet that threshold within a day or two. When they do, the state will order the closure of all hair salons and barbershops; bars, breweries and distilleries; casinos and indoor and outdoor playgrounds.

Once triggered, regions would have 48 hours to implement the rules, which must stay in effect at least three weeks. The rules don’t apply to public schools.

California has reported more than 1.28 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 19,500 virus deaths, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.