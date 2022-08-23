LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — Advocates are asking police to investigate the death of a college student who died days after competing in a fraternity charity boxing event.

Nathan Valencia, a 20-year-old University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) student, did not have boxing experience but friends said he wanted to participate as a member of his fraternity — Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

Valencia died on Nov. 23, four days after he was taken out of the boxing ring of the “main event” at the Sahara Events Center on a stretcher.

Since his death, questions about who was responsible remain, and a report released on Monday by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office said the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) should have investigated further.

LVMPD maintains there was no criminal intent in Valencia’s death.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield said in a statement shortly after Valencia’s death that the university planned “to review the incident and determine how off-campus events like these can be as safe as possible.”

NewsNation affiliate KLAS contributed to this report.