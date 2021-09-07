LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Four people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a homeless encampment in Koreatown Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported about 6 a.m. after a vehicle traveled onto the sidewalk in the 500 block of South Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange stated in a news alert.

Paramedics initially identified a total of five patients, including one who was still trapped underneath the vehicle, Prange said.

An LAFD heavy rescue unit was called to the scene to remove the vehicle and free the trapped patient.

A total of four patients were taken to the hospital, including one in moderate condition and three in fair condition, Prange stated in an update.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the crash.