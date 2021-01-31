Car flies over guardrail crashing into home 35 feet below, neighbors say it’s a miracle no one died

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men in their 20s are in serious condition, and a 68-year-old woman is in stable condition after a car flew over the guardrail of the Kalihi overpass and crashed into the woman’s bedroom, roughly 35 feet below.

Chan Malang and her brother Chas were in their house next door playing video games when they heard the accident around 10:20 p.m. on Friday.

“The crash was so loud you could hear metal just crashing onto the ground, dah dah dah,” Chan said.

“I thought my neighbor went blowing up something in his kitchen,” Chas said.

The pair said they ran outside and hopped on their neighbor’s roof to check it out.

Chan said, first she saw smoke, and as she got closer, she could see the twisted metal of the bright green Honda on its side.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the car was speeding south on the Kalihi Street overpass when it hit the embankment and went over the guardrail.

The top railing along with one portion of the guardrail was missing where the car went over.

“Basically the car came down, passenger side down, and it hit just about the corner piece of the back of the house,” Chan explained.

She said, she could smell gasoline but was relieved she didn’t see any flames.

They heard someone calling out from the car as they walked closer.

“I heard someone saying, ‘Help, help!” Chas said. “I seen the guy, he stay crushed in his Honda Civic. I was going to try to open the door but it was kind of smashed, but I still managed to open it. But the other guy said he broke his legs.”

Chan said her neighbor, who was in the room demolished by the car at the time of the crash, was lucky to be alive.

“She was fine. She was hit some of the debris just hit her leg,” Chan said. “Good thing the car was small, so it didn’t hit the whole [bedroom]. She wouldn’t be here right now.”

Chan said she still does not understand how the car made it over the guardrail.

Lito Malang said he has lived on Farr Lane since 1975 and has seen hundreds of accidents on the overpass above their house.

“This the first time one car went come over the railing though,” Malang said.

According to HPD, speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. The 23-year-old driver and his 21-year-old passenger were taken to Queens Medical Center in serious condition.