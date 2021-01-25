Suspect arrested after car hits ‘multiple pedestrians’ in Portland; 1 critical

PORTLAND, Ore. (NewsNation Now) — One person is critically injured and at least five others are hurt after a car struck multiple pedestrians Monday in southeast Portland, in a crime scene that stretches for some 20 blocks.

NewsNation affiliate KOIN reports Portland Police rushed to the area in response to a call of a hit and run around 1 p.m. PST. They realized there was more than one victim, and a “very large crime scene.”

Police say the suspect had been erratically driving for several blocks in a silver Honda Element. Witnesses in the neighborhood saw the suspect run away on foot, and neighbors corralled the suspect until police took them into custody.

Police on the scene SE 19th and Stark in Portland, January 25, 2021 (KOIN)

All six victims were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. Police say there were other victims who did not need to go to the hospital, but declined to state how many others were hurt.

Officials say the victim who was critically injured sustained life threatening injuries. Officials believe the other five victims will recover from their injuries. They said they did not know whether the victims were adults, children or both.

The suspect in custody has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing and witnesses or those who find evidence are asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333 with the information.

NewsNation affiliate KOIN contributed to this report