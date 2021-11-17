Car linked to Clare kidnapping case found in California

An endangered missing advisory was issued for five Southern California counties Tuesday after a Tennessee Amber Alert suspect’s vehicle was found in San Clemente.

Authorities are searching for 3-year-old Noah Clare and 16-year-old Amber Clare, both of whom haven’t been seen since Nov. 6 and are believed to be with 35-year-old Jacob Clare, according to the California Highway Patrol. Noah was allegedly taken in Gallatin, Tennessee, while Amber left her home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, authorities said.

CHP initially stated that both were taken from Tennessee before correcting the information.

NewsNation affiliate WKRN in Nashville reports that Amber was initially considered a runaway. She has since been listed as an “endangered child,” according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

Noah is the suspect’s son, and Amber is his niece.

“If Jake was watching this, he needs to just step up and do the right thing and bring them home. He’s not going to be able to take care of them forever,” Jamie Bravata, Amber’s mother, told WKRN.

The CHP’s advisory for the missing children covers Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties.

Clare’s vehicle, a Subaru Legacy, was located in the southern Orange County city Tuesday, but investigators say neither he nor the children have been found yet.

The suspect potentially faces “especially aggravated kidnapping” charges, a development that prompted the TBI to issue an Amber Alert specifically for Noah on Tuesday.

Amber’s family has questioned why an Amber Alert hasn’t been issued for their loved one, as well.

“If we have one for Amber, it will help find Noah, too. It will get it out there more to people that aren’t on social media networks,” Bravata said.

A communication specialist for the TBI said the agency “has no reason to believe she’s recently been in TN and therefore, we have no jurisdiction to issue an alert related to her,” NewsNation affiliate WKRN reports.

Officials are asking for help to find the missing children and the suspect.

Noah is 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 40 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes, according to the CHP’s advisory.

The bulletin describes Amber as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Clare is 6 feet, 7 inches tall, weights 200 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes, according to investigators.

“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous,” CHP’s advisory states.

Anyone who has information about the case or believes they have seen Clare or the children is urged to call 911.