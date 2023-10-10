Chunk vs. Grazer: Fat Bear finalists announced

(NewsNation) — The National Parks Service has announced the finalists for Fat Bear Week 2023, with Chunk and Grazer competing for the title.
Fat Bear Week celebrates the brown bears of Katmai National Park in Alaska. The bears emerge from hibernation in spring to feed on salmon in the park, packing on weight for their months of hibernation.
In a tournament-style competition, online visitors can vote for which bear fattened up the most. This year, Chunk and Grazer are vying for the title of fattest bear.
32 Chunk
Chunk is an adult male bear, recognized by a distinctive scar on his muzzle and a two-toned appearance as he sheds much of the fur around his shoulders and neck.
In previous years, Chunk was unwilling to challenge other males for prime salmon-catching spots. In 2023 he used his size to his advantage to grab preferred fishing spots.
128 Grazer
Grazer is an adult female bear with blond ears and grizzled, light brown fur.
Grazer is known as one of the best anglers at the park, fishing in many locations at the Brooks River chasing down salmon or scavenging dead ones after they spawn.
She has raised two litters of cubs, often confronting larger bears to keep her cubs safe. That’s given her a level of dominance, and an edge in the competition, that even some adult male bears defer to.