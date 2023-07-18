LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Major renovations are underway at the family-friendly hotel and casino, Circus Circus.

Phil Ruffin, who took ownership of the Circus Circus in 2019, has been on a quest to bring the hotel-casino back to its heyday with a nearly $30 million renovation.

“We were really trying to focus in on making the guest experience for kids, families that much better,” said Circus Circus Senior Vice President of Operations, Shana Gertey. “He came and saw what a real jewel that this is, and he realized that it just needs a little bit of love.”

So far, the new “Garage” arcade area has been built, including bowling, mini golf, and a VR game that allows you to fly. The Midway has a few upgrades, including some new rides. Its newest addition, Ax It Up, gives families a chance to try their hand at ax throwing.

The newest surprise: a new SpongeBob ride. Gertey said it’s the only one of its kind on the West Coast and it’s set to open in December.

So, far $25 million have gone into renovations. But the biggest price tags are on the elevators. The new look and upgrades cost $12 million.

Whether it’s night or day you’re bound to notice the changes, the most notable: the iconic tent top.

“That project was a little over one million dollars and it was absolutely worth it,” Gertey said.

Most of the renovations are expected to be done by the end of next year, with work on the elevators wrapping up in 2025.