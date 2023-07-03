Cities trade fireworks for drone shows to reduce wildfire risk

(NewsNation) — Many cities are scrapping the tradition of Fourth of July fireworks, instead turning to drone shows in order to minimize wildfire risk.

The trend is picking up all across the country with places like Salt Lake City, Utah, Flagstaff, Arizona and Lake Tahoe, California opting for safer alternatives to fireworks like drone or laser light shows.

These drones are capable of creating unique patterns in the sky to bring that “wow” factor to families looking to celebrate Independence Day.

Erin Mendenhall, mayor of Salt Lake City, says she wants to be conscientious of the air quality and a drone show also eliminates the potential of massive fires.

The choice to swap fireworks for drones comes at a time when much of the country is facing a devastating heatwave, adding to the wildfire hazard on the ground. Temperatures in Pheonix, Arizona, are expected to reach up to 115 degrees this week. In Las Vegas, Nevada, temperatures are expected to climb up to 110 degrees, and officials are asking all residents to stop buying fireworks.

The Sierra Nevada foothills also have excessive heat warnings through the weekend with highs expected to reach 123 degrees.

Despite the dangers, many will continue to buy and light fireworks for the holiday.

Fire officials advise those still planning on using fireworks to do it responsibly in a controlled area, try to be conscientious of dry brush that may be around and make sure you have plenty of space around you to keep both yourself and others safe.